Missouri hospital leaders are sounding an alarm over rising cases of COVID-19 and record numbers of patients in some communities, warning of a winter that could be worse than last despite the availability of vaccines against the virus.
In the state’s southwest corner, Greene County public health and emergency management officials, working with local hospital leaders, have asked state officials for help in creating an alternative care site.
“The increase in severe illness is projected to outpace hospital capacity,” they warned in a statement late Wednesday. Their request was submitted to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency.
A location for the site has not been determined, but Greene County officials hope to use it to provide care for COVID-19 patients waiting to transition to long-term care and also offer shelter for homeless people who test positive for COVID-19.
In addition to the facility, the request seeks funding for staffing, use of ambulances, expanding antibody treatments and increasing mobile testing staff.
The Missouri Hospital Association in its weekly COVID-19 update called the situation “dire” in the hardest-hit southwest region of the state and a possible sign of what’s to come in other regions as numbers trend in the wrong direction.
“Signals from the rest of the state are foreboding,” wrote the advocacy organization representing 140 hospitals across Missouri. “If the rest of the state follows current trajectories — with Delta (variant) systematically picking off localized pockets of unvaccinated Missourians — our entire health care system will be very near the brink it flirted with during the winter of 2020-2021.”
The more infectious variant of the coronavirus is quickly spreading among unvaccinated individuals, state and local public health officials say.
The number of cases and positivity rates have actually been “significantly higher” during May and June of this year compared with last, according to an analysis by the hospital association.
Between May 1 and July 2, the state added 34,219 COVID-19 cases compared with 18,599 during the same period last year — an 84% difference. The same months saw a positivity rate of 5.2% this year compared with 3.9% last year.
The numbers suggest “an ominous fall and winter” to come, the association warned.