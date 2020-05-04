A collaborative COVID-19 testing program between Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital, MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center begins Monday.
According to a release, the goal is to increase testing for individuals that currently are not able to access existing testing sites and those at higher risk.
The mobile testing collaborative will conduct testing in the event of any symptoms of acute respiratory infection. Symptoms may include fever, new cough, new shortness of breath, new myalgias (muscle pain), chills, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. No other criteria will be needed for testing at these events.
The testing schedule are as followed:
Monday, 8 a.m. to noon: Centralia Town Square, 275 E. Singleton St, Centralia.
Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m: Hallsville High School, 421 Missouri 124, Hallsville.
Friday, 8 a.m. to noon: Ashland Baptist Church, 203 E. Broadway, Ashland.
May 11, 8 a.m. to noon: Turning Point, 702 Wilkes Blvd., Columbia.
May 13, noon to p.m: Paquin Towers, 1201 Paquin St., Columbia.
The organizations said in the release that they intend on expanding testing to other sites.