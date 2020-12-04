With COVID-19 on the rise in Boone County, Truman Veterans' Hospital is preparing for a higher death toll.
A mobile morgue, or a disaster portable morgue unit, appeared on the veterans hospital campus Wednesday. The extra space is to accommodate bodies the hospital does not have room for inside its main facility.
The hospital has not yet had to make use of the mobile morgue, said Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the veterans hospital.
The unit appeared the same week that Boone County reached 30 deaths due to COVID-19. On Thursday, the county reported an all-time high of 226 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
The veterans hospital has provided autopsy and morgue services to MU Health Care in the past, so it's possible that MU Health will also use the mobile morgue unit.