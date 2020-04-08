The roads are less crowded, but that doesn't mean police aren't watching.
Speeding has increased in Missouri as a result of less traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The increase isn't small, either.
Incidents of vehicles exceeding 80 mph doubled in a rural section of Interstate 70 compared to last year, MoDOT found in a recent test.
Distracted drivers also struck MoDOT vehicles three times in the last week, according to the department.
Traffic volumes in Missouri have dropped by around 40%, said Kirsten Munck, Boone County's MoDOT area engineer.
Several nighttime roadwork projects moved to the daytime because of this reduction. Munck believes the switch is safer for workers and results in better roads.
"We still have crews out there," Munck said. "So it's definitely not a time to stop paying attention."
Despite the decline in traffic, officers are still patrolling highways and enforcing traffic violations, said Nicole Hood, state highway safety and traffic engineer at MoDOT.
Drivers should drive safely to protect their health and avoid overwhelming health care providers, MoDOT said in the news release. MoDot urges drivers to obey speed limits, buckle their seatbelts, avoid texting and drive sober.