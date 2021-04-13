With all Missourians over the age of 16 now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, MU Health Care is hosting another round of vaccinations this week.

Hundreds of slots are still available for Thursday through Saturday. Shots will be administered between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and second-dose vaccinations will be automatically scheduled for 21 days later.

Residents of Columbia can sign up on MU Health Care’s website or seek scheduling assistance through the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273).

Boone Hospital Center will also be hosting first-dose vaccination events at the Columbia Mall on Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments are available on its website.

Additional slots will open for Spanish-language speakers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday in Columbia. Email covidespanol@como.gov or call 573-874-7645 to register.

D&H Drugstore has stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice. Those registered for appointments on Tuesday and Wednesday can get a shot of Moderna instead or reschedule. Out of 6.5 million J&J doses administered, only six resulted in severe blood clotting.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment and Public Health reporter, spring 2021. Studying magazine writing. Reach me at matchavarianii@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you