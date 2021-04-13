With all Missourians over the age of 16 now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, MU Health Care is hosting another round of vaccinations this week.
Hundreds of slots are still available for Thursday through Saturday. Shots will be administered between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and second-dose vaccinations will be automatically scheduled for 21 days later.
Residents of Columbia can sign up on MU Health Care’s website or seek scheduling assistance through the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273).
Boone Hospital Center will also be hosting first-dose vaccination events at the Columbia Mall on Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments are available on its website.
Additional slots will open for Spanish-language speakers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday in Columbia. Email covidespanol@como.gov or call 573-874-7645 to register.
D&H Drugstore has stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice. Those registered for appointments on Tuesday and Wednesday can get a shot of Moderna instead or reschedule. Out of 6.5 million J&J doses administered, only six resulted in severe blood clotting.