The Grab-and-Go meal service launched March 30 for Columbia Public Schools students has been working well, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Tuesday.
From 1,200 to 1,300 students pick up the meals each day, she said. There are 19,052 students in the district, according to the district’s website.
After school buildings closed because of COVID-19, the district began providing Grab-and-Go meal service for students in need.
Meals are delivered to about 80 locations Monday through Friday. The stops are not school-specific but are designed to serve as many high-need areas as possible, an email to families said.
Columbia Public Schools’ Grab-and-Go meal service routes have not changed since April 13, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said.
Although a newsletter sent to families each week contains the Grab-and-Go routes, they have remained the same since they were updated on that date.
Along with route changes, the April update allowed adults to pick up meals for students unable to do so.
The sack meals include breakfast, lunch and an optional snack.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri provides weekend meals through its Buddy Pack program, which was available in the district before the pandemic.
The district hasn’t yet determined what the service will look like during the summer.
The school year ends May 21, and the district is not holding in-person summer school.
Baumstark said the district will have to talk to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to figure out meal service during the summer. The USDA is in charge of free or reduced-cost lunch in the district, she said.
“I think that our community is amazing, and there’s a lot of avenues of resources available for families, which we are grateful for,” Baumstark said. “So while (families) may not be coming out to CPS, we know they are also accessing resources through other avenues.”
Veterans United Home Loans created a map of food resources in Missouri, including the Grab-and-Go stops. Baumstark said a group of students in the district is also working on a food resource map but that it is not complete yet.