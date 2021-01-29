More than a thousand people vaccinated at Audrain County clinic

MEXICO — No flights arrived at the Mexico Memorial Airport on Friday, and only cars and trucks rolled down the runway.
They were full of people hoping to get one of the 2,500 vaccinations offered at a first-come, first-served COVID-19 clinic at Mexico Memorial airport.
The Missouri National Guard helped with the traffic and at information checkpoints where people were screened for eligibility. Some people came from as far away as Kansas City and St. Louis.
People in Phase 1B – tiers 1 and 2, including people older than 65 — were able to get vaccinated. So were people with some health conditions, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney infections, developmental or intellectual disabilities, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, ype 2 diabetes and the immunocompromised from an organ transplant. Pregnant women were also eligible.
The vaccine from Pfizer was free and made available through the Audrain County Health Department, Audrain County and the City of Mexico. Craig Brace, Audrain County Health Department administrator and CEO, said more than 20 agencies helped execute the vaccination clinic with just four days' notice.
"It is definitely a team effort," said Col. Russell Kohl, medical liaison officer for the Missouri National Guard, at a news conference inside the airport. "We at the National Guard are proud to be fulfilling that mission by supporting the local healthcare authority."
Brace said having the clinic at the airport allowed people to stay in their cars and be warm, safe and comfortable while waiting their turn.
"What’s also nice about this location is that you can see light at the end of the tunnel, you can see your destination, which gives people encouragement and hope," Brace said.
State Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, a member of the Missouri House of Representatives for the 43rd District, Audrain County, waited two and a half hours in his car to get vaccinated.
"Obviously, over 90% of people (waiting in line) are over 65 so we've all learned to be patient," he said with a laugh.
He praised the organizers of the clinic.
“It’s amazing that they pulled this together so fast," he said. "You look at all of the different county, state and city (organizations) that kicked in… It’s a really good effort."
Haden also encouraged everyone to overcome their hesitancy and get vaccinated at future clinics.
A common feeling expressed by people waiting to be vaccinated was relief, especially because it meant being able to see friends and family again. Bud Angell, waiting with his wife, Sherry, said they have spent most of the pandemic at home in Centralia, reading a lot, hanging out with their cat and missing family.
"We've been isolated for a year now," Angell said. "We haven't seen our grandkids or our great grandkids." .
Despite the lines, there was vaccine left over at the end of the day. Chris Newbrough with the Audrain County Health Department estimated there were 1,000 doses left over. Final numbers will not be available for a few days. And what to do with the remaining vaccine was still an open question.
Brace said he hoped that eventually, the demand and supply of vaccines would be better managed.
He said people seemed eager to be vaccinated on Friday.
“I think the hesitancy is more from the potential adverse reaction from the vaccine," Brace said. "Now that people are seeing that there aren’t that many people experiencing that adverse reaction, they’re more willing to do that."
The second dose was scheduled to be distributed on Feb. 19 in Mexico. Volunteers collected contact information of people vaccinated at the clinic to ease notification when the time comes. Whether or not future clinics will be held at the Mexico Memorial Airport or a different location was still being discussed.