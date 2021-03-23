MU Health Care and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department will be opening registration for vaccine appointments this week.
The health department will make 150 appointments available for people living and working in Boone County, who fall under Tier 3 or above in the vaccination plan.
Registration will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the city government's website.
The appointments will run from Thursday through Saturday this week.
MU Health Care will be hosting two vaccination events in early April. Everyone under Phase 2 of the vaccination plan can sign up.
Registration for these appointments will open at 9 a.m. Thursday. Residents can register at MU Health Care’s website.
The first-dose shots will be administered April 5 through 6, with second-dose vaccinations taking place 21 days later on April 26 and 27.
The appointment for the second dose will automatically be scheduled when patients sign up for their initial shot. Residents are encouraged to make sure they can make it to both appointments.
Boone Health is also hosting first-dose vaccination events at the Columbia Mall on Wednesday and Thursday, but appointment slots for these events are currently full.