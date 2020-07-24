The Boone County Courthouse went back to operational phase one with limited activities on Friday.
The change came about after an employee of the courthouse tested positive Thursday. Anyone who had close contact with the employee has been in quarantine, according to a press release Friday from the 13th Judicial Circuit.
Cases that were scheduled to be held in person next week may only be conducted by video, or postponed to a later date. The courthouse encourages anyone with cases set next week to contact their attorney. Those who are representing themselves are encouraged to fill out a form and send it to the court to receive an invite for a video docket, according to the release.
The change means the courthouse will only hold critical in-person court proceedings while following the social distancing and limiting the number of seats, according to the Supreme Court of Missouri’s operational directives.
The occupancy rate of court facilities, including courtrooms, jury assembly rooms, jury deliberating rooms, break rooms and other areas, should remain 10 or less whenever possible. The courthouse will use tapes and other tools to notify people of the 6-foot distance, according to the directives.
People in the court facilities are required to wear face masks or coverings. Only under certain circumstances, such as when a witness is testifying in a particular proceeding, can a person take off the face masks or coverings, according to the directives.
Vulnerable litigants, witnesses, victims, attorneys and other people involved in court proceedings are allowed to join in the proceedings remotely or postpone their required presence at the court facility, according to the directives.