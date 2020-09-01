Boone County Courthouse suspended most in-person court procedures Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The courthouse moved to operating phase one, according to a news release. Most cases — petit and grand jury — will be held online for 14 days, after which the court can go through steps to resume in-person proceedings. This does not affect Callaway Courthouse or Columbia Municipal Court, the release said.
This is the second time since March that Boone County Courthouse has suspended in-person proceedings due to a positive COVID-19 test. The last time, the suspension lasted for two weeks, beginning July 24.
A juried trial Tuesday is going forward in person because the impacted areas have been cleaned and the defendant is in custody, the release said. Jurors will be spaced apart and provided with hand sanitizer.
Employees who came in contact with the person who tested positive have been quarantining, and the employee’s work space is being deep cleaned. Court custodians are also opening windows to bring more fresh air into the building, the release said.
The release provided the following information about court procedures:
Many cases scheduled for the next week will be held via video conference or postponed to a later date.
The court encourages people with scheduled cases to contact their attorney, or, if they are representing themselves, fill out a form to request a virtual meeting invite.
In cases where the defendant is in custody, they will not be transported to the court, unless in exceptional cases requested by attorneys or ordered by the presiding judge.
Critical in-person proceedings will continue with social distancing guidelines in place: room occupancy is kept to ten people, six-feet markers are placed on the floor and everyone is required to wear a mask.