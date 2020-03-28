A low-cost hotel has become the front line for assisting the homeless residents of Columbia during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Welcome Inn is hosting the CoMo Crisis Shelter, which is housing homeless people in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the population.
Each room houses two people, which isn't ideal, the CoMo Crisis Shelter website states, but allows it to house more people while still lowering the risk of transmission overall.
The CoMo Crisis Shelter was created by Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp and his brother, John Trapp. In a post on his personal blog, the councilman describes how the shelter went from an idea to a reality in four days.
The shelter is funded by the city, seasonal homeless shelter Room at the Inn, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Heart of Missouri United Way and individual donations, according to Mike Trapp's blog post.
The shelter is funded through April 6, the date of the next City Council meeting. Trapp stated in the post that he would like to see the council decide to continue funding of the shelter in the future; currently, the city is using money originally earmarked for a homeless work program to contribute to the crisis shelter.
"We started thinking about how Corona was going to effect our peeps," Trapp said in the blog post. "We don’t have clients, we partner with people and affectionately shorten it to peeps amongst ourselves. We know them, love them, and try to make life better for them whatever we’re doing."
The shelter is seeking volunteers and donations. More information is available at comocrisisshelter.com.