Rock Bridge girls basketball head coach Jill Nagel received a text message Monday morning that confirmed the worst possible news for her team.
The group of girls who had been working so hard since November to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a state title had suddenly had that opportunity taken away from them.
“Heartbroken is the best way to describe it,” Nagel said. “These kids are like ... my kids. You care for them in the same way. When they hurt, you hurt. For them not to get that finale, and every team is saying this, but they worked really hard not just this season, but years prior to set them up for this.”
The only high school sports association in America still playing basketball finally shut down the games Monday, when the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announced that the Class 4 and 5 basketball state championships had been canceled. The decision was made over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, in consultation with local and state officials and member schools.
“I know some of the kids took it pretty hard,” Nagel said. ”I heard from some teachers and administrators that some were having a tough time and that was completely understandable. I was, too.”
The news was still hard to take in despite it not being totally surprising. The NBA, MLB, NHL, MLB, XFL, and NCAA have all stopped its sports activities.
“It was one of those things as a coach where you follow your fellow coaches and friends on social media, and they were tweeting last week about their seasons ending,” Nagel said. “I felt bad for them, but at the same time, you were like, ‘It’s going to be okay.’
“But when it happens to you, it hits you like a ton of bricks. You realize the finality of everything. You realized you were leaning on the hope more than you realized until you got the final word.”
Rock Bridge ended the year 22-5 with 17 wins over teams with a record better than .500. The Bruins earned their second straight district title and seventh in nine years.
“Making it to the final four is extremely tough, more than the common person realizes,” Nagel said. “You don’t get these opportunities all the time, and when you do you want to take advantage of them. It’s heartbreaking not to be able to have that experience with the kids and for them to have it. We won our last game; we did everything we could do.”
The Show-Me Showdown, the state semifinals and finals, was scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Springfield. Rock Bridge had advanced to the semifinals after defeating Republic 59-55 in overtime in the quarterfinals in Bolivar on Saturday.
Health and safety won over the desire to finish out the state tournament. Early Monday morning, MSHSAA released a statement indicating that the Centers for Disease Control’s limited gathering recommendation played a “large part” in the decision to cancel the remainder of the state tournament.
The CDC recommended Sunday the canceling of all events with 50 or more people. Before canceling the tournament Monday, MSHSAA still had a 100-fan limit per team in place. Two hundred total people would have been four times more than the CDC’s recommended limit.
“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times,” MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn said in the online statement.
Three of the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri as of Monday night are in Green County, where Springfield is and the Show-Me Showdown was to be held. MSHSAA also announced that there will be no champion named for the Class 4 and 5 boys or girls state basketball tournaments. Each school will receive a trophy honoring its achievement as a semifinalist.
“We tell the kids all the time to control the controllables, and that’s exactly what they did,” Nagel said. “They put themselves in a position to potentially play for a state championship and we ended with a win. We did everything we could with the parameters in place. I told the kids that is a season won. We did all we could do.”
Nagel’s meeting with her players Monday during normal practice time was more about appreciating the season as a whole rather than focusing on what could have been.
“Our meeting was more uplifting and just realizing that this is the way it is, the new reality,” Nagel said. “We talked about the great things. We had one of the best seasons in school history minus being able to play for a state championship. We did a lot of great things with a tough schedule this year. We just talked about different memories we had during the season and what we were going to take from it.”
One of the good things was the play of Averi Kroenke and Eryn Puett. Kroenke, a sophomore, turned into one of the Bruins’ biggest leaders. Puett led Rock Bridge with 16 points in the win over Republic in the state quarterfinals on Saturday and hit a game-tying 3 with just 40 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
“You hate it for the seniors, but you hate it for all of them,” Nagel said. “I hate it for Eryn (Puett); she was probably one game away from reaching 1,000 points for her career. Obviously, she would rather have a team win and a state championship than 1,000 points, but from a personal standpoint it is a great accomplishment. We will still give her a 1,000-point ball because if she would have hit her average, she would have gotten it.”
Puett finished her Rock Bridge career just 13 points shy of 1,000, according to Nagel. Seniors Caitlin Hayes, Samantha Mackley and Sanaa’ St, Andre also had their Rock Bridge careers cut short because of the cancelation.
Only two current Bruins, Puett and Hayes, have been in the Show-Me Showdown, both in 2017. Rock Bridge has won five state championships in girls basketball since 1980 but now is in a unique situation of ending its season with a playoff win and no championship to show for it.
“Caitlin and Eryn were the only two that have experienced a final four before, so you had eight of kids who hadn’t,” Nagel said. “For underclassmen, it would have been a great opportunity to get that experience which would have helped them for the next two years.”
Nagel emphasized what the team meant to the Rock Bridge community and the city of Columbia. It was not just the players and coaches who were impacted by Monday’s news. The parents and fans who followed the team all year long had also felt the same sadness as they realized the season was cut short.
“I think it’s heartbreaking for the community, too,” Nagel said. “I had so many people reach out to me and say there are hurting for us too. They enjoyed following the kids because it was a good group of kids and a special season. They were fun to watch and the community feels robbed not being able to watch them again.”
Even without the abrupt end, Nagel knew the final moments of the season were going to end sooner or later. And they weren’t going to be easy.
“Over the course of five months these kids are your family and you get so close to them,” Nagel said. “They are great kids and we love being together. Whether it was this week or next week, I was going to miss being with them.”