The MU adult day care center has shut down “for the safety of its clients,” an MU spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Adult Day Connection, which has been open for more than 25 years, closed March 18 because of COVID-19. MU does not anticipate reopening the facility, spokesperson Christian Basi said.
“This decision was made first and foremost with safety in mind,” Basi said. “We are very concerned about the ability to offer the program in the current circumstances.”
The state-licensed program, overseen by the MU School of Health Professions, was serving 32 people regularly, Basi said. Not all of those clients used the facility full time.
Clients frequently coming in and out of the facility and the “very close” level of interaction among clients and staff led MU to determine it was “not in the best interest of our clients to maintain operations,” Basi said.
The program employed nine employees, seven of whom worked full time and two who worked part time as needed, Basi said. MU was “doing everything (it could) can to help find those employees other positions where possible,” he said.
The facility was not a learning lab, so no student programs will be affected.
Adult Day Connection took on seniors and adults with disabilities, so they could receive nursing supervision and socialization while their caregivers worked or took time off, according to the program’s website that has since been taken down. Formerly called Eldercare, the program’s name was changed to reflect “a mission to care for adults of all ages.”
Participants in the program attend anywhere from one to five days a week. Individuals or families who qualified for financial assistance could receive it through the program.
The program received funding from Veterans Affairs, the city of Columbia and Boone County, according to its website.