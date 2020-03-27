To prepare for expected economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, MU announced short-term financial decisions Friday afternoon, including restricting hiring and cutting other expenses.

In the announcement, Mun Choi, president of UM System and interim chancellor of MU, said the system will first address short-term decisions that have to be made in the next 60 days.

The announcement outlined the priorities that will guide the system's financial decisions. Those priorities include ensuring students receive a high-quality education and supporting activities that grow revenues for MU.

To preserve resources, any expenses not directly connected to those priorities will not be allowed. The UM System also offered guidelines concerning payroll. These guidelines dictate that: 

  • There will be no new hires or merit increases.
  • No pay changes or job reclassifications will be processed.
  • Positions currently posted should be postponed and current candidates notified that the position will not be filled.

MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that though some positions may be postponed, the announcement did not mean an overall hiring freeze. Hirings will still take place but will require approval from an administrator.

The guideline also states that:

  • Non-essential spending and real estate purchases should stop, excluding large projects that are already underway.
  • No travel or food purchases are allowed unless it is related to the outlined priorities.
  • Execution of leases, contracts or purchase orders is limited.
