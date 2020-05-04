MU began the first steps in a potential campus reopening process Monday, as Memorial Stadium’s South End Zone building started to resume operations.
The athletic facility’s soft reopening comes as the university continues to work on a plan to “repopulate the campus,” according to MU spokesman Christian Basi. The timeline on that plan is still uncertain.
Those coming to the South End Zone will be both verbally screened and take a temperature test, according to Nick Joos, MU deputy athletics director of communications. Social distancing measures will also be enforced.
The training facility, which opened in 2019, was selected to begin initial operations in part because student athletes are still in Columbia getting treatment for injuries, according to Joos. It is possible by the end of the week, two other facilities could “come back online,” and the rest would follow, he said. Those facilities would follow the same safety procedures.
The Southeastern Conference has suspended all athletic activities until at least May 31.
Athletics is working with campus leadership to “get some of the coaches and staff back working in anticipation that, on June 1, the student athletes will be able to come back and work out,” Joos said, though that date is subject to change.
Student athletes driving from out of town back to Columbia will be required to quarantine for three days, according to Joos. Those flying or coming back from a “hotspot” area will quarantine for five days.
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz tweeted Monday he was back at Faurot Field. He primarily met with his full-time assistants today, according to Joos, and focused on how to best get full-time coaches back together and to prepare for student athletes returning.
Drinkwitz is among the coaches who have taken the U M System’s 10% temporary pay cut to assist the university financially. MU campus leaders have done the same.
At this time, there are a minimal number of employees back on MU’s campus, according to Basi. That includes employees in public safety, plant operations and those who have been cleaning and disinfecting public areas.
The campus has been operating remotely since UM System President Mun Choi issued a directive for all employees, unless told otherwise, to work from home starting March 23.
“We’re going about this in a very methodical, systematic way that respects the concerns of all faculty and staff while keeping their safety as the No. 1 priority,” Basi said.