Local hospitals will reopen to begin treating people who need nonemergent necessary clinical services, Mayor Brian Treece said at a community briefing Tuesday.
At the City Council meeting Monday night, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning laid out four conditions for reopening the city.
One of those was the ability for hospitals to safely serve everyone in the region without becoming overwhelmed.
The county’s hospitals have met this standard and are ready to begin treating more patients while continuing to monitor the situation, Boone Hospital Center Chief Medical Officer Robin Blount said.
The hospitals are keeping an especially close eye on their stocks of surgical drugs, blood and personal protective equipment to ensure they have enough.
“We’re making sure that as we start a very slow movement forward in taking care of an additional group of patients, we’re not going to get to a point where we can’t take care of an increase in COVID or changes that may occur in our community or the surrounding communities,” Blount said.
Some examples of the services the hospitals will reopen are routine mammograms, immunizations, cardiac catheterizations and hernia surgeries. Basically, it includes procedures that were postponed because they were not emergencies but could become serious if put off for too long.
Beck also mentioned that the hospitals are considering long-term changes to protect patients, such as creating more space in waiting rooms and putting up barriers around reception desks.
This is a small beginning step toward reopening. All three speakers said the reopening process is more like turning a dial than flipping a switch.
Although the city has not yet extended its stay-at-home order, which ends Friday, Treece and Browning have both said they will likely lengthen it to reflect the statewide order ending May 3.