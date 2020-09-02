How to Get Tested

You must present a care provider's order to be screened for COVID-19, including at drive-thru locations.

Students who wish to be seen by a Student Health Center provider should call 573-882-7481. Low- or no-cost options are available, depending on income.

Or, you can undergo a virtual assessment through Mizzou Quick Care or at muhealthvideovisits.org, which will cost up to $59, depending on your insurance.

Students can also access MU Health Care’s free nurse assessment line at 573-884-0948.

The operating hours for the Hearnes Center and Mizzou North testing locations will be the same: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Student Health Center has an on-campus COVID testing site for students. The testing site is currently located in the old Sustainability Office on the west side of the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage (across from the Mizzou Market on Hitt Street). Current hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Saturday, the testing site will move to Parking Garage 7 in the old Human Resources area on the west side of the garage. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.