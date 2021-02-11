Testing site to close temporarily for weather
MU Health Care will make temporary changes to the hours of operation for its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site. The changes this weekend are due to a combination of severely cold temperatures and a reduced demand for testing.
The site, located in Mizzou North at 115 Business Loop 70, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Following this, it will be closed Saturday through Monday.
The site will be open again Tuesday and will resume usual business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test over the weekend is encouraged to use Mizzou Urgent Care or Mizzou Quick Care. Appointments must be made in advance, and walk-ins will not be accepted at Mizzou Quick Care.
Anyone experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing, should call 911 immediately or go to the emergency department.
— Lucas Nava
Bills on unemployment payments considered
JEFFERSON CITY — State lawmakers are considering several bills that would allow Missourians to keep unemployment benefits they were given if they did not intentionally commit fraud.
The House Special Committee on Government Oversight on Wednesday heard seven proposals on the issue. The committee chairperson said the bills will be combined into one proposal and the committee will likely vote on it early next week.
The discussion comes after Gov. Mike Parson has said people should “most certainly” be required to return payments they mistakenly received.
Most of the proposals focused on unemployment funds from the federal government because national stimulus packages allow states to waive repayment. Lawmakers said 75-80% of the overpayments are federal funds.
No committee members or witnesses objected to the idea, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Several options were discussed on how to recoup the 20-25% of the payments that are from state funds. One bill would prohibit the state from collecting the funds, while other committee members suggested the state could cover the cost of repayment, or use federal CARES money to reduce the economic loss for the state.
Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill Thursday to provide more than $324 million in federal funding to Missouri renters and landlords struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The money comes from a federal program that Congress passed in December aimed at helping tenants who have fallen behind on rent and face eviction.
Both Missouri landlords and tenants can apply for aid under the program, which is administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
Renters can use the money to pay past due rent or to help pay future rent costs for up to a one-year period. The money can also be spent on utility expenses including gas, water and electricity.
— The Associated Press