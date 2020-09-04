MU Health Care’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, the Labor Day holiday.
The testing sites will follow the regular schedule of being open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed Sunday.
The two sites are located at the Mizzou softball stadium parking lot, 600 E. Stadium Blvd., and Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70 W.
Patients are required to have a health care provider send an order to be tested at either of the two sites. Health care providers will be available to provide orders through MU Health Care’s phone hotline from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Monday.
Patients can also schedule a virtual assessment with MU Health Care providers through Mizzou Quick Care at any time. Patients with positive test results will be notified over the phone as soon as the results are processed.