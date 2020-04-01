MU is moving students who will live on campus for the rest of the semester into a few suite-style residence halls and apartments leased by MU Residential Life: Campus Lodge, the Rise on Ninth and UCenter on Turner.
The consolidation will save on utilities and improve social distancing practices by having students avoid community bathrooms, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said.
“It helps us to prioritize their security and safety as well, to have the students living in a limited number of residence halls versus being scattered throughout campus,” McCune said.
The timeline for moving is not fixed yet.
Compared to the 6,315 students in undergraduate housing in mid-January, fewer than 350 students are expected to remain until mid-May, McCune said.
Between 350 and 400 students live on campus now, but more are expected to leave by Friday. That’s the deadline to move out and receive a 45% housing refund.
Students who left their belongings when they went home for spring break may leave them in their residence hall rooms past the housing refund deadline until they can get them.
“That deadline does not apply to their belongings,” McCune said. “We’re working with individuals on a case-by-case basis to identify a checkout time that works for them.”
However, those belongings may present challenges in placing students into new rooms.
“We have to assign people new rooms, working around those that still have belongings in them,” McCune said. “Of course, before anyone could move into one of the rooms, we have to clean and disinfect the room.”
MU will take other precautions in the moving process, such as assigning checkout times to ensure only five students per hall move in or out per hour.
“We’re encouraging them to practice social distancing when they’re moving — for example, one family per elevator,” McCune said.
Rates will remain unchanged for students who are moved to more expensive rooms.
Nate Splater, an MU student from Arkansas, will continue to live in UCenter on Turner through Residential Life so he can continue working his retail job in town.
“I didn’t really just want to pack up all my stuff and go eight and a half hours back home,” Splater said. “My hometown is very small. There’s not very good internet connection there, either, so I would not feel like I’d be able to get done with all of my classes.”
Splater said he noticed his apartment has become much less crowded since MU classes went remote.
“My other three roommates I was with left within the week that Mizzou officially went online,” Splater said. “Also, just from seeing the parking lots around here, they’re almost empty.”
Splater said he doesn’t mind other students who are staying on campus moving into UCenter.
“I see why Mizzou has to do it because it cuts down the costs,” Splatter said. “If only, like, five people are living in a dorm, they don’t have to operate the whole thing.”