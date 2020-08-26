MU Office of Cashiers has announced an extension until Sept. 8 of the 100% reassessment for dropped classes or approved section changes, according to the MU Office of Cashiers website.
The last day for students to drop full session classes without a fee originally had been next Monday — Aug. 31.
The Chancellor and Provost approved the extension on Aug. 15, according to MU Spokesperson Liz McCune.
"Extending the refund deadline gives students more time to choose courses and helps them make the right decision," McCune wrote in an email.
"The university is making this adjustment this semester because we recognize that this is an atypical environment for everyone, and we want to be sensitive to the students who may need to change their schedules."
