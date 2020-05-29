MU Extension's salaried employees will take a three-month, 10% pay cut, and its hourly employees will take a one-week furlough, according to a Friday update of an MU website that tracks budgetary actions.
MU laid off 17 employees and furloughed 640 more this week, according to the website. Only those layoffs that have been registered by MU's human resources system are accounted for in the website total, and it is possible that additional layoffs have been made but not yet registered in the system.
The website indicates that in total, 83 MU employees have been laid off and 1,683 furloughed. Furloughs affect staff members and vary in length. MU has made 1,572 total voluntary and mandatory salary cuts, according to the website.
The new cuts and furloughs to MU Extension will depend on an employee's status as either salaried ("exempt") or paid hourly ("non-exempt"). The 376 salaried employees will take the 10% pay cut from August to October, while the 259 employees paid hourly will take one-week furloughs.
Those measures, in tandem with other layoffs, contract changes and consolidating administrative duties, are projected to result in a $2.7 million cut to MU Extension, or 12.5% of its budget.
MU Extension oversees a variety of agricultural, business, health and family programs that primarily deliver information to Missouri citizens. It partners with Lincoln University in Jefferson City, a number of county councils and federal agriculture agencies.
The University of Missouri System is evaluating adjusting its budgets every quarter as the COVID-19 impact wreaks havoc on the system's finances. MU faces a $17 million gap for the 2020 fiscal year, which ends June 30, and is preparing for 12.5% in cuts for fiscal year 2021.
Data on MU salary cuts, furloughs and layoffs is not broken down by college or department. Information used in the Friday update was current as of Wednesday.
MU will not renew 33 employees' contracts, a number that remains unchanged this week.