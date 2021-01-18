As thousands of MU students return to Columbia, MU is requiring all those living in campus housing to get tested for COVID-19.
As sof Monday, MU had tested 1,319 students, according to an email from MU spokesperson Christian Basi. Of those, 11 tests were positive, he said.
At of the start of the 2020 fall semester, 30,849 students were enrolled at MU. The university did not require testing for the fall semester.
The numbers only include tests conducted by MU. Students are allowed to choose to get tested elsewhere.
The tests began Jan. 11 at Parking Structure No. 7 and continued the following week at the Hearnes Center.
“It is my understanding that things are going exceedingly well at the testing site,” Basi said in an email.
The testing process has only been taking about five minutes per student, he said.
Off-campus students are not required to be tested, though Basi said the university strongly encourages it. All students can still sign up to get tested by MU.
MU will continue this arrival testing through Thursday.