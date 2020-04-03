MU Health Care is adjusting the weekend hours of its drive-thru coronavirus testing site starting Saturday.
Testing will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, MU Health Care announced Friday. The adjustment will help shift resources to time periods where the volume of testing is higher.
Since the site got up and running two weeks ago, it has run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The site has conducted over 2,200 COVID-19 tests, according to MU Health Care.
The decrease in hours, however, does not indicate the end of the virus' lifespan, which MU Health Care emphasized in the announcement.
“Although we are decreasing our operating hours on the weekends, we do not want this action to be perceived as though our community is on the tail-end of fighting this virus," said MU Health Care emergency physician Jonathan Heidt. "That is not the case. Let me be clear: It’s still critically important that we continue to social distance and stay home to minimize the spread of the virus. These numbers indicate the steps we’ve taken so far may be working, but these actions need to continue.”
Boone Hospital Center is also operating a drive-thru testing site.