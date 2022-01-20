MU Health Care expanded its COVID-19 vaccination requirement Thursday to include booster shots.
This includes any students, employees, working providers and other practitioners at MU Health Care facilities, according to a news release. MU Health Care will still grant people who qualify a medical or religious exemption.
People eligible to receive the booster must receive it by April 5. This requirement is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that adults should receive boosters to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.
"As the omicron variant continues to spread and prevalence rates in Boone County and in our 25-county service area continue to climb, we are updating our policy to ensure we’re doing all we can to prevent disease and keep our workforce healthy and able to care for our community,” said Richard J. Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at MU, in a news release.