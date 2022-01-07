An “extremely heavy volume” of people are receiving COVID-19 tests at the walk-in test collection site located at 2003 W. Broadway, said Eric Maze, MU Health Care spokesperson.
Keeping with county and national trends, MU Health Care had a record week in regard to COVID-19 testing.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday snagged the top four spots for the most positive COVID-19 test results in one day for MU Health Care. Tuesday’s 441 positive test results is the current record number, followed by 378 on Wednesday, 318 on Thursday and 300 on Monday.
The previous record number for positive cases in one day was Nov. 10, 2020, which recorded 253 positive cases.
A total of 1,200 tests were processed on Tuesday, which was the greatest number of tests since Nov. 10, 2020, when MU Health Care processed 1,290 tests, which remains the record.
Boone County broke several records this week, reporting 1,874 active cases Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
That record was broken on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, before Thursday’s new high number.
The county also saw 427 new cases Thursday, the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day reported by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
Last week, MU Health Care limited COVID-19 testing to people who are symptomatic due to the high demand for tests. This criterion will continue to be in effect until further notice, Maze said.
Maze said MU Health Care will continue to monitor the demand for COVID-19 tests and will provide updates on any changes to the current testing criteria.