On Monday, MU Health Care announced it will be limiting visitors in its facilities once again. These tightened restrictions are due to increasing COVID-19 cases, according to a news release.
The new guidelines took effect Monday.
According to the release, adult patients are allowed one specific visitor at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center and Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Visitors are not allowed for adult COVID-19 patients or those in urgent care.
Up to two parents or guardians are allowed for pediatric patients in MU Health Care facilities.
Emergency patients, people attending clinic visits and those undergoing same-day surgery are limited to one visitor.
MU Health Care eased its visitor restrictions in November when COVID-19 cases were low. Up until Monday, two visitors were allowed for adult patients, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at all MU Health Care facilities, excluding Missouri Psychiatric Center, which is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Visitors for most facilities must be 16 years of age or above. Missouri Psychiatric Center visitors are required to be at least 18.
High levels of hospitalizations
Boone County hospitals’ status is currently yellow, meaning they are continuing operations at standard capacity but are delaying non-emergent transfers or procedures.
Boone Health Center currently has 41 COVID-19 patients. Ben Cornelius, spokesperson for Boone Health, said in an email that the hospital is experiencing high volumes of COVID-19 patients, along with staff members out.
Currently there are of 90 COVID-19 patients at MU Health Care.
A total of 142 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county’s hospitals, according to Boone County’s COVID-19 information hub. This number is comparable to the amount of hospitalizations during the summer, when the delta variant caused a surge in cases.