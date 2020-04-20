In the face of a nationwide mask shortage, local law enforcement has been able to safely reuse N95 masks up to seven times thanks to an ultraviolet disinfecting process and a collaboration with MU Health Care.
N95 respirator masks offer more protection than typical surgical masks and prevent the wearer from breathing in airborne viruses such as the novel coronavirus. Many emergency departments have taken special precautions in response to COVID-19, including requiring workers to wear masks and other personal protective equipment.
Starting March 28, agencies such as the Columbia police and fire departments were invited to send workers' N95 masks to MU Health Care after each shift for cleaning, said Roger Higginbotham, executive director of support services at MU Health Care.
MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck said masks are processed daily. If the respirators aren't torn or soiled beyond repair, they can be cleaned up to six times.
The service is offered free to participating departments, including the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and MU Police Department, as well as the 13th Judicial Circuit Marshal's Office and Troop F Missouri State Highway Patrol.
It takes about 10 minutes to clean each mask Higginbotham said. They're then hung up, like clothing on a clothesline, and a UV robot goes to work. It spends five minutes decontaminating one side of the mask before being switched to the opposite side for another five minutes. The machine uses an ultraviolet light that penetrates the cell wall of bacteria and viruses, effectively killing any pathogens and decontaminating the mask.
Beck said the same cleaning process was in effect for the N95 masks used by MU Health Care workers.
N95 respirators and other forms of personal protective equipment like gloves and gowns are typically meant to be single use, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said reuse was permitted under crisis conditions caused by COVID-19.
Higginbotham said MU Health Care has been using UV light for nine years to help disinfect patient and operating rooms, putting MU Health Care in a better position to adopt the new mask cleaning protocol than hospitals that are just now trying UV disinfecting for the first time.
Benjamin Pruett, court marshal for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, said he couldn't put into words how thankful his team was for the service. He said it has allowed the marshal's office to make the most of its limited resources of N95 masks.
MU Police is also using the service to conserve masks, said spokesperson Sara Diedrich. She said while the department wasn't facing a mask shortage, the service saves resources in a time of uncertainty about how long officers will be required to wear them.
"It's wonderful," Beck, with MU Health Care, said. "It's humbling to know that our staff, our team, is really responding to the community health crisis ... we're just thrilled we can help."