As part of a nationwide effort to find a treatment for COVID-19, MU Health Care has given plasma transfusions to patients hospitalized with the virus.
The transfusions are part of a national clinical trial to determine if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients might help patients currently infected with the virus, according to a news release from MU Health Care. More than 100 hospitals are participating in the trial.
The transfusions of what’s known as convalescent plasma have been used with some success to treat previous coronaviruses, including SARS and MERS, according to the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Although questions still remain about the efficacy of convalescent plasma transfusions, when it comes to the more recent COVID-19, “limited data from China suggest clinical benefit,” according to the same article.
In a small, uncontrolled study, “administration of convalescent plasma containing neutralizing antibody was followed by improvement in the patients’ clinical status,” according to the Journal of the American Medicine Association.
Convalescent plasma is collected from donors who have tested positive for COVID-19, gone 14 days without symptoms, and then tested negative for the virus. Prospective donors can fill out an application form on the convalescent plasma program on MU Health Care’s website.
“We are extremely grateful to those who have already volunteered to donate, and we encourage others who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating,” Dima Dandachi, an infectious disease physician at MU Health Care and principal investigator on the trial, said in the release.
“We believe this trial could be promising and it could save someone’s life,” she said.
MU Health Care had three inpatients with COVID-19 on Thursday.