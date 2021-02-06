The snow and cold may have created complications for MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, but spokesperson Eric Maze said a total of 2,010 vaccines were distributed.
"There will be no vaccine wasted at all," Maze said.
The vaccination clinic was for people in Phase 1B, Tier 2.
On Thursday, the first day of the two-day vaccine event, around 1,300 doses of Moderna vaccine had been given by 3 p.m. The plan was to administer 2,000 vaccines by the end of the day Thursday and 2,000 vaccines Saturday, using all of the 4,000-vaccine supply MU Health Care received, the Missourian reported.
MU Health Care was expecting to receive another 4,000-dose supply of Moderna vaccine to distribute the week of Feb. 15, working with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for that vaccination event.
The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed that 523,689 Missourians had received at least one dose of the vaccine.