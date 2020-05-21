MU Health Care’s drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

This weekend, the testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, then will reopen Tuesday and resume normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release from MU Health Care.

The site is located behind the MU softball field next to the Hearnes Center on Stadium Boulevard.

On Monday, people with severe COVID-19 symptoms or breathing problems can go to the emergency department at University Hospital or Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

To allow staff to prepare for their arrival and limit their exposure to others, people should call the emergency department before arriving, the release said.

People with mild symptoms such as a fever or cough can watch a free video offered by MU Health Care to get access to testing. Once approved, they can use the drive-thru testing location and get results within 24-48 hours.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

