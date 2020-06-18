MU Health Care has begun allowing more visitors at its facilities.
Visitors are required to wear face coverings, and MU Health Care encourages visitors to bring their own face coverings from home.
One visitor will be allowed for emergency room patients, patients staying overnight at an MU Health Care hospital, or patients undergoing same-day procedures.
Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients, childbirth and end-of-life circumstances.
Registered visitors are allowed to visit during these times:
- 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at University Hospital and Missouri Orthapaedic Institute.
- 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Missouri Psychiatric Center.
No one under the age of 16 will be allowed to visit University Hospital or Missouri Orthapaedic Institute.
MU Health Care will still use Zoom and FaceTime to connect patients to those who can't visit in person.
No visitors will be allowed at freestanding clinics located outside MU Health Care's hospitals. Those clinics include Family Medicine and Urgent Care locations.
Boone Hospital Center this week also eased its visitor policy. Truman Veterans' Hospital is continuing its limited visitor policy announced earlier this year.