As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, MU Heath Care extends the relaxation of its visitor policy to pediatric patients and adult COVID patients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center and Women’s and Children's Hospital.
Starting Monday, March 21, inpatient children will be allowed two visitors at a time. Those two people can change throughout the day.
Adult COVID patients will be allowed two visitors, but they must remain the same and can not leave patient room except to exit the facility.
Masks will still be required for all visitors.
This follows a February 28 decision to allow two visitors per day for adults.
Visiting hours have been extended to 9 p.m. at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute and Women’s and Children's Hospital. Missouri Psychiatric Center hours remain the same.
Parents of pediatric patients may visit at any time.
Visitor age requirements have not changed.