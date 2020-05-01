MU Health Care has terminated 32 employees to adjust for lost medical revenue and state funding, according to a news release Friday.
These cuts will take place across MU Health Care's five hospitals and over 40 clinics. Eligible employees will receive transition assistance, the release said.
This news comes after the MU School of Medicine announced Thursday that its employees will either take a 10% pay cut over the next three months or a one-week furlough.
In an April 9 meeting of the UM System Board of Curators, Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp said MU Health Care's deferral of elective procedures was projected to cause a $30 million to $35 million revenue loss.
MU Health Care has taken other cost-saving measures, the release said, such as terminating over 300 MU Health Care open positions, about 100 medical school open positions and about 70 agency-contracted nurses.
Additionally, it has ended travel, non-essential spending and merit pay increases, the release said.
“Hundreds of inpatient beds have been unoccupied, non-emergent surgeries have been canceled, and clinic visits reduced significantly," CEO Jonathan Curtwright said in the release. "We are forced to act quickly and decisively to ensure our long-term financial stability and growth moving forward."