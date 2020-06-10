MU Health Care leaders expressed confidence Wednesday going forward despite COVID-19’s impact on finances and operations.
Although MU Health Care has faced significant drop-offs in elective procedures and employee pay cuts and layoffs, CEO Jonathan Curtright said he believes MU Health Care “will reemerge stronger than (its) ever been.”
Curtright and other administrators provided a quarterly update to the Health Affairs Committee of the UM System Board of Curators in advance of the full board’s meeting next week.
The pandemic has not deterred progress on the NextGen Precision Health Institute, according to Richard Barohn, MU executive vice chancellor for health affairs. The facility, projected to cost over $220 million, is still on budget and is expected to open its doors in October 2021, Barohn said.
The full impact of the pandemic on MU Health Care employees was outlined Wednesday, with 61 laid off in April and May and more than 1,200 taking furloughs or pay cuts in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Executives took a 10% pay cut for three months ending July 31.
In March and April, MU Health Care suffered an $8 million operating loss, with the number of patients down 30% to 60%, according to the quarterly update. The hospitals have now returned to about 90% of pre-COVID patient numbers, Curtright said.
Despite COVID-19‘s impact, MU Health Care is projecting $55 million in profits for fiscal year 2020. Curtright said those profits must be used to “fundamentally transform operations.” Investment in the NextGen facility and academic support has continued, with $5 million and $15 million invested respectively, Curtright said.
MU Health Care is projecting its number of patients to be down about 20% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, according to the update. It’s also planning other budget actions, including a review of the non-tenure-track process and the implementation of a rolling budget process, according to the update. The UM System is implementing quarterly budget adjustments as the financial impact of COVID-19 remains fluid.
The pandemic forced faculty to rapidly transition to telehealth and virtual visits, which went from basically zero to about 4,000 a week, according to Steven Zweig, dean of the MU School of Medicine. Now, due to the flattening of the virus’s curve and safety procedures, about 60% of visits are in person, Zweig said.
COVID-19 also presented significant challenges: “almost total decline” in non-emergent surgeries, the lack of students on campus and the “lack of timely data and decisions on infections and personal protective equipment,” according to the update. MU Health Care also eliminated two major construction efforts: a $35 million project on the Women’s and Children’s Hospital and a $15 million real estate project on South Providence Road.
In total, $3.3 million has been spent in response to COVID-19, according to the update, and MU Health Care received two payments from CARES Act stimulus funding and the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. An initial request to FEMA for public assistance was also completed.