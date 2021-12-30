MU Health Care will limit COVID-19 testing to people with symptoms due to high demand, according to a news release Thursday.
These new requirements are in effect until further notice.
MU Health Care's primary testing site, at 2003 W. Broadway, is bringing in an average of 300 people a day, 60% of whom do not have symptoms and are seeking a test for travel or other similar purposes, according to the release.
Three weeks ago, the average number of people getting tested at the site was closer to 100 — one-third of what it is now.
People who need COVID-19 tests and aren't experiencing symptoms can go to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' website to learn about other testing options, including local clinics.
The department will send a free test to residents by request, though quantities are limited and tests must be sent to a lab for results.
Store-bought at-home testing kits are in short supply, with pharmacies across Columbia sold out Wednesday. Most are antigen tests, which are less reliable for people without symptoms. For those people, swab and PCR tests are a better option, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Sara Humm said Wednesday.
People with symptoms can continue to get tested at MU Health Care's primary testing site. The site is open from 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. every day but will be closed Friday and Saturday for New Year's. It will reopen Sunday.