MU Health Care may send out a second round of invitations for people to sign up to receive vaccinations this week at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
As of Wednesday afternoon, only about 1,500 people had signed up for the 4,000 time slots MU Health Care is offering from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.
MU’s vaccination site at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field received 4,000 vaccine doses Tuesday to distribute to people in Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2, as part of a statewide vaccination effort.
Brad Myers, MU Health Care executive director of pharmacy and laboratory services, said the site is prepared to give 2,000 vaccines each day.
“We are excited to be designated by the state as a high-throughput health system,” Myers said.
MU Health Care sent out 4,000 sign-up invitations to eligible people who have filled out the survey on MU’s website Tuesday morning.
The survey is available for any community members who want to receive vaccine updates and future invitations.
MU Health Care will wait to see how many people sign up in the coming days, then send invitations as necessary until all the slots are full.
“We will not have a dose that goes to waste, and that’s a guarantee,” Myers said.
Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2, include people who are over the age of 65 or who have certain health risks. Anyone who signs up to receive the vaccine will need to attest to their eligibility.
When patients arrive at the site, they should enter on the east side of the football field. They will then register and fill out a consent form before moving to a socially distanced waiting area until their time slot. After getting vaccinated, patients are highly recommended to wait at the field for 15 minutes in case of a reaction.
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is given 28 days after the first.
MU Health Care expects to receive a similar shipment the week of Feb. 15.