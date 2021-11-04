MU Health Care will offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds on Nov. 10 and 13
MU Health Care will offer Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at special vaccination events from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 and 13 at South Providence Medical Park. Appointments can be booked online.
Parents and guardians will need to sign the vaccine consent form for their child.
Appointments at select MU Health Care clinics will be available beginning Nov. 15.
Vaccines for children also are available through pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS and D&H Drugstore, beginning as early as Saturday.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will resume COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The health department does not currently have Pfizer vaccine doses for 5- to 11-year-olds. But when those doses are available, they will be included in the Saturday vaccine clinics. Appointments can be booked online.