MU Health Care is now postponing its mass vaccination clinics for both Friday and Sunday for those scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine because of weather-related shipping delays, according to a news release.
Those scheduled to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine through MU Health Care on Friday will not be affected and will still be able to receive their vaccine as scheduled.
MU Health Care expected to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week for its vaccination clinic at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.Those doses have not yet been received, said Eric Maze of the MU News Bureau.
Like other statewide clinics, however, the snowstorm sweeping the Midwest prevented that shipment from arriving.
“We are still awaiting confirmation on when the Moderna shipment will arrive, so we will wait to re-schedule those signed up for Friday and Sunday until we know for sure when to expect those doses,” said Brad Myers, MU Health Care director of pharmacy and laboratory services.
MU Health Care received 4,000 doses the week of Feb. 1, which it distributed at two mass clinics on Feb. 4 and 6.
The clinics are appointment-only, with invitations sent out to eligible people who have signed up through the joint survey with Boone Hospital Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.