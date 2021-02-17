MU Health Care is postponing its mass vaccination clinic Friday for those scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine because of weather-related shipping delays, according to a news release.
Those scheduled to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine through MU Health Care on Friday will not be affected and will still be able to receive their vaccine as scheduled.
MU Health Care expected to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week for its vaccination clinic at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field. Like other statewide clinics, however, the snowstorm sweeping the Midwest prevented that shipment from arriving.
The clinic hopes to receive the vaccine shipment by Sunday, in time for the second day of the vaccination clinic, according to the release. It will reschedule the Friday appointments when it receives the vaccine and notify those affected.
MU Health Care received 4,000 doses the week of Feb. 1, which it distributed at two mass clinics on Feb. 4 and 6.
The clinics are appointment-only, with invitations sent out to eligible people who have signed up through the joint survey with Boone Hospital Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.