Citing staffing concerns and an influx of COVID-19 and influenza patients, MU Health Care has reassigned some nurses from "non-clinical areas" of its operations to bedside shifts.
Reassigned nurses have the necessary education and credentials to work in patient-facing roles and will receive "appropriate training," MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze wrote in an emailed statement.
MU School of Medicine nurses learned of the reassignment Friday in an email from Pam Mulholland, the school's chief administrative and operations officer.
She pointed to "the ongoing and increasing patient census, increasing demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and growing shortages in our nursing workforce" as factors that have left MU Health Care's nurses "strained."
"We need to provide them with additional support," Mulholland wrote, explaining that the medical school will provide that support by "pausing some of our non-patient-facing work and redeploying nurses to help with this important goal of caring for patients."
Maze said the move is "one of the staffing accommodations (used) on a regular basis as an added measure during emergent situations."
The shift comes during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases tied to the omicron variant. MU Health Care reported 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 90 just over a week ago, with 29 in intensive care.
Last week, as Boone County shattered records for single-day positive tests, MU Health Care announced it would once again limit or restrict visitors for its patients.
Under the labor pool activation, reassigned nurses will rotate through 12-hour bedside shifts and will retain some capacity to schedule themselves, according to the email. However, "unmet needs in high priority areas" could prompt assignments from MU Health Care's staffing office.
Nurses unable to work those shifts could receive exceptions on a case-by-case basis, the email said, though they're asked to "make every effort" to join patient-facing teams.
In the email, Mulholland acknowledged nursing reassignments to clinical roles would bring about challenges but thanked those who will be part of the pivot for supporting colleagues and patients.
"Your willingness to contribute to this vital effort is key to furthering our patient care mission," she wrote.