At an online media conference Thursday, MU Health Care pediatrician Christopher Wilhelm recommended that students get vaccinated ahead of the school year.
Offering guidance to parents and students, he acknowledged the hesitancy many families feel about getting vaccinated due to the side effects, which can include a slight fever and pain at the injection site, Wilhelm said.
He emphasized that contracting COVID-19 could cause someone to feel sick for an entire week, while the side effects of the vaccine typically last up to 24 hours.
“All the side effects we are currently seeing from the COVID-19 vaccine aren’t different from any of the other vaccines,” he said.
Many students travel throughout the summer, so when everyone gets back to school, there is a potentially greater risk of increased transmission of COVID-19. Vaccines can help to prevent high transmission rates, he said.
Although there has been a high demand for vaccines this summer, the availability of these vaccines has not diminished, Wilhelm said.
Usually around July, MU Health Care will start seeing more people come in to get caught up on their vaccines. This is because proof of vaccination is often required to attend schools and academic institutions of higher education, he said.