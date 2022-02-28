Adult patients at several MU Health Care facilities are now allowed two visitors a day after a relaxation of the system's visitor guidelines.
The change is in place across the system, including at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center, and Women’s and Children's Hospital.
This is a rollback of a Jan. 10 decision that restricted the number of visitors to just one a day in light of rising COVID-19 cases, according to previous Missourian reporting. Adult patients with COVID-19 still cannot have any visitors.
Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day at all facilities except the Missouri Psychiatric Center. There, hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The parents of pediatric patients can visit at any time.
All visitors must be at least 16 years old, and visitors to the Missouri Psychiatric Center must be at least 18. Family and friends of patients who cannot visit can still chat with loved ones via Zoom and FaceTime.
Emergency department patients and those undergoing same-day surgery and testing will also be allowed two visitors.
Masks are still required for MU Health Care visitors.