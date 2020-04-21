Full MU Nurses Letter

To the MUHC Community:

Everywhere you look, nurses are being celebrated. Nurses have been called 2020’s everyday heroes. We are on the frontlines with our can-do attitude and medical know-how. We have done this without hesitation, knowing that we may be exposed; worse, that we may expose our families and communities. While nurses organized, mobilized, and braced for the virus--none of us stopped to ask, “Who’s watching out for us?”

Over the past couple of months, we have seen nurses posting pictures of themselves and personal protective equipment (PPE). These photos will forever be a reminder to us of how hospital leadership nationwide has been more consumed with profit margins than with protecting their staff and patients. Their unwillingness to maintain adequate PPE stockpiles and fiscally prepare for such foreseeable events is inexcusable, but the story doesn’t stop here.

It is a commonly told story that has crept into healthcare facilities around the state and nation. We are told that we’re all in this together and that we must make shared sacrifices. Outwardly, the hospital cheerleaders line up. They focus their public relations and social media attention on a public “praise nurses” campaign while asking their own employees to donate. We now see that the hospital we have loved and have been loyal to for years does not value us. We have become employee ID numbers. Safety rules that we would have been fired for violating less than 2 months ago are now memories of how safe our practice and our patients used to be. The new rules the University of Missouri leadership is currently enforcing sounds like this: “Put your name on your N95 (mask), it's the only one you get.” Leadership has told multiple veteran staff members (who voice concerns over safety) “It might be a good idea to find a new job if it doesn’t stop.”

While the MUHC medical leadership has had their obvious struggles, some no doubt have been caused by political gridlock. However, both medical and business practices have neglected any forethought of nurse safety and livelihood-this is not a new policy.

The University has made their calculated PR efforts with subpar pats-on-the-back videos and social media blitz. It is tone deaf. Nurses who are either forced to work in unsafe conditions or to stay home without any timeline of returning back to work or consideration of wellbeing. Within the hospital, new policy changes in patient care standards and safety measures have fallen outrageously short of what patients and staff deserve.

We are only seen as heroes for two reasons:

1. We are available.

2. We are expendable.

Not only are some nurses being sent from the frontline to the unemployment line, it’s done through a series of confusing and disingenuous emails that offer no real clear answers, timeline, or condolences. How did we get to this point? MUHC has prioritized costly expansion projects over the very people who make the hospital function-and the people we serve. When nurses are devalued, the community is also devalued.

The real explanation is as simple as it is sad: MUHC has shown its inability to provide a safe work environment where nurses can be treated fairly and as invaluable resources. Like in the past, MUHC’s primary concern is expanding its market share rather than supporting the needs of our community. These decisions have put staff members’ and patients’ health at risk. Why are there no bedside nurses on the COVID-19 task force? Why aren't our voices being sought out during this crisis? Why are nurses being forced to take vacation time or no pay to maintain their full-time employment status when we could be cross training for the worst case scenario? This, while simultaneously not offering adequate hazard pay for being the most vulnerable and essential of workers. MUHC has fallen short in safety, fiscal responsibility, and communication during this crisis, and local nurses are paying the price. We ask our community, who has showered us with love for the past couple of months, to help us fix this mess before the next pandemic comes sweeping through. We are your nurses and members of your community. Public outcry and solidarity is the only thing they will listen to. Join us in asking MUHC to do the right thing for both its nurses and our community.

Feel free to contact us at: munursesunited@gmail.com

Signed,

Many concerned and disenfranchised University of Missouri Healthcare Registered Nurses,

MU Nurses United