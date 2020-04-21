MU Health Care has denied claims of mismanagement and mistreatment of nursing staff after a group of about 20 nurses sent a letter to local news outlets about their concerns and feelings of expendability during the pandemic.
The nurses continue to worry about hospital policy related to the use of personal protective equipment, but also cite staffing allocation and reductions, as well as what they perceive as a lack of appreciation for nursing staff.
A nurse who asked not to be named because they fear losing their job said the letter was written by a core group of 20 nurses from multiple units at both MU Health Care hospitals. The nurse said the group represents a larger number of nurses who didn't want to risk speaking out, even anonymously.
Asked to respond to the nurses' letter, MU Health Care released a statement Monday afternoon, which said it was "saddened" to hear of the complaints and did not feel they were reflective of the experiences of most of the hospitals' nursing staff.
MU Health Care spokesperson Jesslyn Chew pointed out that the organization has a total nursing staff of more than 1,500 people.
The statement emphasized how grateful MU Health Care was for staff members working through the pandemic. It said that safety was a top priority and cited amenities provided for staff members, such as child care and a food bank.
But the nurses say they feel unheard and pointed out there are no nurses on MU Health Care's COVID-19 task force, which is made up mostly of administrators.
"We now see that the hospital that we loved and have been loyal to for years does not value us. We have become employee ID numbers," the letter states.
In its response, MU Health Care noted that Mary Beck, a registered nurse and Chief Nursing Officer at MU Health Care, is a task force member and that nurses from multiple other departments participated.
'From frontline to unemployment line'
A key issue for the nurses is their loss of working hours.
In anticipation of a wave of COVID-19 cases, MU Health Care began canceling elective procedures March 19. That opened up more than 100 beds the hospitals expected to be needed for COVID-19 patients. It also partly explains the hospital's policies related to PPE, which the nurses have said is not available in sufficient quantity and has necessitated practices that "would have got me fired two months ago," the nurse acting as spokesperson for the group said.
But that surge of patients has yet to come. As of Tuesday afternoon, Boone County had 96 COVID-19 cases and, so far, one death.
In an email sent to staff Monday evening, Beck said less than 5% of patients at MU Health Care hospitals and clinics were suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.
With elective surgeries cancelled and many patients switching to telehealth care, beds sit empty and there's a lower demand for nursing staff. The nurses who wrote the letter said these factors have led to nurses staying home without pay.
"It's the psychological toll," one nurse said. "We mobilize an entire health care system in three weeks and then there aren't any patients. And now we have layoffs and no apologies about it."
According to the letter sent to Missourian staff members, some nurses have been sent "from the frontline to the unemployment line" through a series of "confusing and disingenuous emails."
While Chew said there have been no furloughs or layoffs, she said some MU Health Care employees are indeed on unpaid leave. Some nurses were sent home starting March 17 and were paid for five weeks before being given the option to use the rest of the time as vacation days, personal time or unpaid time off.
Chew said she couldn't provide the exact number of nurses that fell into this category, stating that the number fluctuated daily.
And while no furloughs have occurred, around 70 temporary nursing contracts were terminated, Chew said. Since these nurses were contracted through a third-party service, however, they are not considered MU Health Care employees. Some part-time nurses have also been sent home for the time being due to low demand for nursing work.
Amid the daily changes necessitated by COVID-19, Chew said a labor pool has been established to allow the remaining nurses to move from one unit to another. She said the labor pool allows for the most efficient deployment of staff and gave the system the flexibility to deploy qualified nurses to care areas if a future surge were to occur.
Chew said nearly 800 staff members have been given "rapid acute care orientation training" so they can help out as needed.
The nurse acting as spokesperson for the group said the change has meant some nurses are working in unfamiliar units.
Eric Maze, MU Health Care media relations strategist, said changes to staffing or daily procedures were communicated to staff through emails, a webpage on the MU Health Care website and at weekly town halls operated in a mostly Q&A format.
Personal protective equipment
Hospitals statewide are reporting shortages of personal protective equipment like surgical masks, N95 respirators and surgical gowns.
Throughout preparations and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, MU Health Care has continued to emphasize that an adequate supply was on hand but that administrators continued to "carefully monitor supply availability."
Management and monitoring has changed how PPE is distributed to staff. A chief complaint made in the letter was that this distribution has been unsatisfactory and is putting staff and patients at risk.
Nurses have been given one N95 mask, a type of mask that offers more protection than typical surgical masks, and told to hold on to it because "it's the only one (they) get," according to the letter.
At least three nursing staff members have been told they might need to consider finding other employment if they don't stop complaining about PPE policies, the group's spokesperson said.
MU Health Care acknowledged that while some workers only receive one mask, it's highly dependent on the type of work they do and that masks are replaced when necessary. The statement said that all those working with patients are given an N95 mask, and additional masks are provided for those working directly with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Chew clarified that staff members most likely to interact with COVID-19 patients, such as nurses and respiratory therapists, have at least three N95 masks at all times. Masks can then be cleaned through a special ultraviolet cleaning process or simply replaced if soiled beyond repair.
N95 masks and other forms of personal protective equipment are typically meant to be single use only, but the Centers for Disease Control has said that reuse may be allowed under circumstances created by COVID-19.
A question raised by some nurses interviewed was why supplies were being so heavily monitored given the relatively low number of cases in Columbia and denial by MU Health Care of any shortages.
Beck said the management practices were in place as a means of "looking to the future." She said that with the nationwide shortage of PPE, it's important to the hospital to ensure that staff "use the right equipment at the right time" to conserve supplies.
Beck said that last week MU Health Care had received a confirmation for delivery notice for some supplies they had ordered only to receive an email a couple of days later saying the federal government had deployed those supplies to a high-demand area elsewhere in the country.
In a letter sent to nursing staff soon after MU Health Care released its statement to the media on Monday, MU Health Care thanked staff for all their work during the COVID-19 pandemic and reassured them that their safety was the top concern of the MU Health Care Incident Command System.
The email listed steps taken to protect health care staff, such as implementing virtual screenings and drive-thru testing to give people the care they needed without requiring direct patient contact, and highlighted what will be done moving forward to ensure staff safety.
"You are the heroes every day touching the lives of so many and making a difference with every interaction," the email from Beck read. "Thank you for your dedication to caring for those in need ... you are my heroes!"