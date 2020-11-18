MU Health Care announced it will implement a new, restricted visitor policy for its outpatient clinics beginning Monday.
Visitors will not be allowed except for in the following situations, in which case one visitor will be allowed:
- Visits related to pregnancy.
- Visits related to a new or significantly changed oncology diagnosis.
- Outpatient surgeries and procedures involving sedation.
- When accompanying patients with physical or mental limitations.
- When accompanying pediatric patients.
“The COVID-19 prevalence has increased significantly in the region,” said Mark Wakefield, MU Health Care associate chief medical officer, in a news release. “These additional restrictions are necessary to ensure we can continue to safely provide all patients with the best care possible."
The new restrictions come just 11 days after MU Health Care implemented its first wave of restrictions, which only allow visitors in the following hospital visit situations:
- Surgeries and procedures that result in a hospital admission.
- One partner or spouse plus a coach in labor and delivery (one spouse or partner after baby is born).
- Parents or guardians of hospitalized pediatric patients.
- When patients are nearing end of life.
Boone Hospital Center also recently implemented new visitor restrictions this Monday because of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations .
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 8,711 COVID-19 cases in Boone County, with 1,003 active cases, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. MU Hospital currently has 58 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19.
"Now, more than ever, it’s critically important that everyone do their part to stop the trend of rising COVID-19 cases by wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene," Wakefield said.