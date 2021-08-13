MU Health Care officials said Friday they are prepared to administer a third vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals as approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA on Thursday approved a third vaccine dose for those who received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
There is no recommendation for patients who received a non-mRNA vaccine, like the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, to receive another shot. Currently the approval is only for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
MU Health Care will not be seeking verification of individuals' immunocompromised status when they go to receive their third dose, said MU Health Care Dr. Laura Morris.
She said they expect most of the people going for third doses of the vaccines will be referred by their primary care doctor.
Referring to the 1A phase of the vaccination rollout in January and February, Morris said, “this is kind of in that similar category that we rely on patients to self-report honestly and accurately.”
It isn’t currently recommended that non-immunocompromised people get a third dose of mRNA vaccines.
"People who are not immunocompromised at this time should not go storming the pharmacies looking for a third dose or anything like that," Morris said.
“We’re following the science here,” she said. “We don’t have data yet to guide us to say that just your average adult, who’s otherwise healthy and has a fully functioning immune system, needs a booster dose.”
People receiving their third dose will need to sign a consent form saying they meet the conditions of being immunocompromised.
The CDC lists immunocompromised people as:
- A person receiving treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
- A recipient of a solid-organ transplant and under immunosuppressive therapy.
- A recipient of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant who are within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppressive therapy.
- A person with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.
- A person with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- A person undergoing chemotherapeutic treatment for cancer.
- A person receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, TNF blockers and other biologic agents which are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
In the third dose tests performed on immunocompromised patients, there have been no unusual side effects besides the mild reactions seen with the first two doses of the mRNA vaccines, Morris said.