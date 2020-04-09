MU Health Care will close its drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility for the day on Sunday, according to a Thursday news release. Testing will resume after the Easter holiday at 7 a.m. Monday.
If immediate testing is required, patients are encouraged to go to University Hospital or Women's and Children's Hospital. If they desire to be tested in the emergency room, patients should call ahead of their arrival so that proper precautions may be taken by hospital staff.
For more information on what steps are needed to be tested, visit MU Health Care's website.