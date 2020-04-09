MU Health Care will close its drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility for the day on Sunday, according to a Thursday news release. Testing will resume after the Easter holiday at 7 a.m. Monday.  

If immediate testing is required, patients are encouraged to go to University Hospital or Women's and Children's Hospital. If they desire to be tested in the emergency room, patients should call ahead of their arrival so that proper precautions may be taken by hospital staff. 

For more information on what steps are needed to be tested, visit MU Health Care's website. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

  Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government.

  As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters.

