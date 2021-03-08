MU Health Care will begin posting scheduling links for vaccination appointments on its website due to a decline in the number of eligible people filling out its online vaccination survey, according to a news release Monday.
Previously, MU Health Care scheduled appointments by sending invitations to eligible people who had filled out its survey.
This new system allows people seeking the vaccine to answer qualifying questions and schedule an appointment all in one place. When available, links will be posted to MU Health Care's website. Those answering the qualifying questions will have to attest to the truthfulness of their answers.
Anyone who has already completed the MU Health Care, Boone Health Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services online survey will be informed of appointment opportunities, changes to eligibility guidelines and when the state will open vaccinations to more people.
“As more people become vaccinated and the supply of vaccine increases, we are constantly reviewing our procedures to best serve the community and to ensure we are vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as we can,” said Brad Myers, MU Health Care executive director of pharmacy and laboratory services in a news release. “This new system will help us ensure that no appointments go unfilled and that everyone who is eligible has an opportunity to schedule an appointment.”
MU Health Care will continue administering the vaccine according to the state's phased distribution plan. Currently, the state has approved people through Phase 1B, Tier 2, and will move to Phase 1B, Tier 3, on March 15.
MU Health Care's vaccination site at the Walsworth Family Columns Club offers the vaccine by appointment only. Its vaccination events are designed for social distancing and efficiency.
For help scheduling an appointment, those seeking the vaccine can call the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 771-2273 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.