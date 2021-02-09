MU Health Care will be easing its restrictions on visitors starting Wednesday. Under the new guidelines, patients at MU Health Care’s hospitals, emergency departments and emergency clinics will be allowed one visitor per patient.
According to an MU Health Care news release, visitors must be identified at registration and are permitted from:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University Hospital and Missouri Orthopedic Institute.
- 4 to 8 p.m. at the Missouri Psychiatric Center.
According to MU Health Care’s Kevin R. Gwin, the changes come as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county decreases. Boone Hospital Center also revised its visitor guidelines effective Monday, citing an improvement in the virus’s positivity rate.
There were 10 active cases Monday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services. There were 28 active cases Feb. 1, and 46 cases the week before.
Hospital capacity status was green Monday, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. Hospitals were operating within their licensed bed capacity and also accepting patient transfers.
Visitor rules will remain the same, according to MU Health Care’s release. For example, pediatric, labor and delivery patients will continue to be allowed two visitors. Any patient at MU’s freestanding clinics, as well as those who are admitted for surgeries, testing and procedures will be allowed a single visitor.
Parents of children who have been hospitalized can still visit. Visitors are also allowed when a patient is nearing the end of his or her life.
Other patients who can have one visitor are those with physical or mental limitations and those with new or significantly changed oncology diagnoses. Pregnant women are allotted one guest per visit.
The release said that all visitors must be over the age of 16. They are also required to wear masks, undergo symptom screening and have their temperatures checked when entering the facility.