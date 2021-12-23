MU Health Care's primary COVID-19 test collection site will be closed Friday and Saturday for the Christmas holiday.
The site, located at 2003 W. Broadway, will resume test collection and walk-in testing Sunday at 8 a.m., according to a Thursday news release.
Testing sites in Columbia have been busy leading up to the holiday season, according to reporting by KOMU 8. Some health experts have recommended people get tested before attending family gatherings.
Christopher Sampson, an emergency physician at MU Health Care, told KOMU 8 that MU Health Care has provided an average of 546 tests per day in December as opposed to 430 tests per day in November.
Along with the test collection site, Mizzou Urgent Care and all three MU Quick Care locations will be closed Saturday, though they will remain open Friday. MU Health Care clinics and labs will also be closed from Friday through Sunday and will resume Monday.